DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,214 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 2.6% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

