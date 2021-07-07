Diker Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Diker Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for 2.3% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diker Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Everbridge worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $48,317,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 779.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 37.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.03. 9,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

