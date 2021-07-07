Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.50% of Graham worth $154,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4,027.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHC opened at $655.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $328.81 and a one year high of $685.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $650.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

