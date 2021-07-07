Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Seagate Technology worth $145,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 631,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 162.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,939 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 30,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

