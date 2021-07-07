Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,510,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $143,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,290,841. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

