Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 122,231 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,344,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 122,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Matson worth $156,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.86. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,732 shares of company stock worth $2,115,607. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

