Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 233,978 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $148,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

