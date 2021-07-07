Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.31.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,561. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

