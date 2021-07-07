Dock Trading Up 0.9% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Dock has a market cap of $57.15 million and $30.62 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00108454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00058075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

