Dogecoin Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.51 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00407912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,331,407,093 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

