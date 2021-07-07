Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $421.60

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 421.60 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 380391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.80 ($5.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 382.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.