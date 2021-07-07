Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

