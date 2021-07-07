DoYourTip (DYT) One Day Volume Tops $30,452.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $618,535.13 and approximately $30,452.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00231627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00817114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

