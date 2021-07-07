Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.79. 630,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 585,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

