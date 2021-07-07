Dror Bacher Sells 2,479 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DarioHealth alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23.

DarioHealth stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 409,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,864. The company has a market cap of $298.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.