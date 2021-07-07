Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.75 Million

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $63.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $62.99 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,345. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.36.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

