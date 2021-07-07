DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits Market Cap of $13.22 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $13.22 million and $232,709.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $12.73 or 0.00036485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00135958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00165587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,925.17 or 1.00098300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.00972330 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

