DuckDaoDime Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,505.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $12.20 or 0.00036552 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $143,505.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

