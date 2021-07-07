Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DRE stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

