DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,624 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

