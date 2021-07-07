Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $645.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

