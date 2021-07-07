Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $260,000 in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

