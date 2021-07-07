Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $296,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $375,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.