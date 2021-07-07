Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $315,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

