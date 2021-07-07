Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,302 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

