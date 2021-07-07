e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $81.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00406829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,932 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,658 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.