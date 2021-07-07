EasyFi Price Reaches $2.95 on Exchanges (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00008546 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $596,317.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00935388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045098 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

