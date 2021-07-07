Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.91

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.91 and last traded at $151.86, with a volume of 16524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Eaton by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

