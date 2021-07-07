Edward J. Zecchini Sells 5,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

