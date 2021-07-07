Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EFGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$20.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.