Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.10 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.