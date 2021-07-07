ELYSIA (EL) Price Down 1.8% This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $878,094.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,261,954 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

