Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 71,510 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

