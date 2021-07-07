Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 71,510 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

