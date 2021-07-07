Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 206,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,831. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

