Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
