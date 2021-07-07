Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.42

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.42 and last traded at $118.11, with a volume of 1456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

