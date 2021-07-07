Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

