Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,565. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47. Envela has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envela by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

