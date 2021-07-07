Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 7th

Epiphany Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Epiphany Technology Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:EPHYU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPHYU. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

