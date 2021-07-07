Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.25

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.25 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 109.43 ($1.43), with a volume of 166478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £158.58 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.