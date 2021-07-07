Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,631 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

