Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

PLD opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

