Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XEC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

