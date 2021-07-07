Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

