Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,457 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

