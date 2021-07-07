Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,555 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $33,072,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.