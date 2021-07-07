Equitable Trust Co. Buys 3,661 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. 687,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,796,284. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.