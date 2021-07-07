Equitable Trust Co. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.60. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,054. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.34 and a twelve month high of $194.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

