Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $247.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

