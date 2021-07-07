Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.26 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 123,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,745. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

